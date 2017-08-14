FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 5:31 PM / 8 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, August 14     
FC Voluntari          2 Gaz Metan Medias      1  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 CFR Cluj              2  
Sunday, August 13     
CSM Politehnica Iasi  2 Dinamo Bucharest      1  
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Botosani           0  
Saturday, August 12   
Concordia Chiajna     1 Juventus Bucuresti    1  
FCSB                  1 FC Astra              1  
Friday, August 11     
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 FC Viitorul Constanta 0  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              6 5 1 0 11 1  16  
2  FC Botosani           6 4 1 1 11 4  13  
3  Universitatea Craiova 6 3 3 0 7  3  12  
4  FCSB                  6 3 3 0 8  5  12  
5  FC Astra              6 3 2 1 8  5  11  
6  Dinamo Bucharest      6 3 0 3 8  5  9   
-------------------------
7  FC Voluntari          6 2 2 2 7  7  8   
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  6 2 2 2 4  6  8   
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    6 2 1 3 3  6  7   
10 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 6 2 0 4 5  11 6   
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 1 2 3 3  4  5   
12 Gaz Metan Medias      6 1 1 4 4  12 4   
13 Concordia Chiajna     6 0 2 4 3  7  2   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    6 0 2 4 3  9  2   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

