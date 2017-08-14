UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, August 14 FC Voluntari 2 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 CFR Cluj 2 Sunday, August 13 CSM Politehnica Iasi 2 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Botosani 0 Saturday, August 12 Concordia Chiajna 1 Juventus Bucuresti 1 FCSB 1 FC Astra 1 Friday, August 11 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 6 5 1 0 11 1 16 2 FC Botosani 6 4 1 1 11 4 13 3 Universitatea Craiova 6 3 3 0 7 3 12 4 FCSB 6 3 3 0 8 5 12 5 FC Astra 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 6 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 0 3 8 5 9 ------------------------- 7 FC Voluntari 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 6 2 1 3 3 6 7 10 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 6 2 0 4 5 11 6 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 1 2 3 3 4 5 12 Gaz Metan Medias 6 1 1 4 4 12 4 13 Concordia Chiajna 6 0 2 4 3 7 2 14 Juventus Bucuresti 6 0 2 4 3 9 2 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off