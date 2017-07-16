UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, July 16 FC Astra 1 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FCSB 2 FC Voluntari 1 Saturday, July 15 Concordia Chiajna 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Juventus Bucuresti 0 Dinamo Bucharest 3 Friday, July 14 Universitatea Craiova 2 CSM Politehnica Iasi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 FCSB 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 FC Astra 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- CFR Cluj 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Botosani 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gaz Metan Medias 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 10 FC Voluntari 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 14 Juventus Bucuresti 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-5: Championship play-off 10-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 17 FC Viitorul Constanta v Gaz Metan Medias (1530) FC Botosani v CFR Cluj (1800)