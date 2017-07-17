UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

July 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, July 17 FC Botosani 1 CFR Cluj 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Sunday, July 16 FC Astra 1 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FCSB 2 FC Voluntari 1 Saturday, July 15 Concordia Chiajna 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Juventus Bucuresti 0 Dinamo Bucharest 3 Friday, July 14 Universitatea Craiova 2 CSM Politehnica Iasi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 FCSB 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 FC Astra 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 CFR Cluj 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 FC Botosani 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 FC Voluntari 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 10 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 13 Gaz Metan Medias 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 13 Juventus Bucuresti 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off