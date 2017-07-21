UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

July 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, July 21 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 FCSB 1 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 Juventus Bucuresti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCSB 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Dinamo Bucharest 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 4 Universitatea Craiova 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 FC Astra 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 CFR Cluj 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 FC Botosani 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 FC Voluntari 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 13 Gaz Metan Medias 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 14 Juventus Bucuresti 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 22 Universitatea Craiova v Concordia Chiajna (1530) CFR Cluj v FC Viitorul Constanta (1800) Sunday, July 23 CSM Politehnica Iasi v Gaz Metan Medias (1530) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Botosani (1800) Monday, July 24 FC Voluntari v FC Astra (1800)