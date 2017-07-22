FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
July 22, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 13 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 22     
CFR Cluj              2 FC Viitorul Constanta 0  
Universitatea Craiova 1 Concordia Chiajna     1  
Friday, July 21       
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 FCSB                  1  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 Juventus Bucuresti    1  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  FCSB                  2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
2  CFR Cluj              2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
2  Universitatea Craiova 2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
4  Dinamo Bucharest      1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
5  FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
6  FC Astra              1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
7  Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
8  ACS Poli Timisoara    2 1 0 1 1 1 3   
9  FC Botosani           1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
10 Concordia Chiajna     2 0 1 1 1 2 1   
11 FC Voluntari          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
12 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
13 Gaz Metan Medias      1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, July 23      
CSM Politehnica Iasi v Gaz Metan Medias (1530)  
Dinamo Bucharest     v FC Botosani      (1800)  
Monday, July 24      
FC Voluntari         v FC Astra         (1800)

