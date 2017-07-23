FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
July 23, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23       
CSM Politehnica Iasi  0 Gaz Metan Medias      0  
Dinamo Bucharest      0 FC Botosani           1  
Saturday, July 22     
CFR Cluj              2 FC Viitorul Constanta 0  
Universitatea Craiova 1 Concordia Chiajna     1  
Friday, July 21       
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 FCSB                  1  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 Juventus Bucuresti    1  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  FCSB                  2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
2  CFR Cluj              2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
2  Universitatea Craiova 2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
4  FC Botosani           2 1 1 0 2 1 4   
5  Dinamo Bucharest      2 1 0 1 3 1 3   
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
-------------------------
7  FC Astra              1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
8  Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    2 1 0 1 1 1 3   
10 Concordia Chiajna     2 0 1 1 1 2 1   
11 CSM Politehnica Iasi  2 0 1 1 0 2 1   
12 Gaz Metan Medias      2 0 1 1 0 3 1   
13 FC Voluntari          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, July 24      
FC Voluntari         v FC Astra (1800)

