UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

July 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, July 28 Concordia Chiajna 0 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 FC Botosani 5 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Botosani 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 2 FCSB 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 CFR Cluj 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Universitatea Craiova 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 5 CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 6 Dinamo Bucharest 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 ------------------------- 7 FC Voluntari 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 10 FC Astra 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 12 Concordia Chiajna 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 13 Gaz Metan Medias 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 14 Juventus Bucuresti 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 29 Juventus Bucuresti v FC Voluntari (1530) Gaz Metan Medias v CFR Cluj (1800) Sunday, July 30 FC Viitorul Constanta v Dinamo Bucharest (1500) FCSB v Universitatea Craiova (1800) Monday, July 31 FC Astra v ACS Poli Timisoara (1800)