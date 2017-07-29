FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
July 29, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29  
Gaz Metan Medias   0 CFR Cluj              3  
Juventus Bucuresti 0 FC Voluntari          0  
Friday, July 28    
Concordia Chiajna  0 CSM Politehnica Iasi  1  
FC Botosani        5 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  FC Botosani           3 2 1 0 7 2 7   
2  CFR Cluj              3 2 1 0 6 1 7   
3  FCSB                  2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
4  Universitatea Craiova 2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
5  FC Voluntari          3 1 1 1 4 3 4   
6  CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 1 1 1 1 2 4   
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      2 1 0 1 3 1 3   
8  FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    2 1 0 1 1 1 3   
10 FC Astra              2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3 7 3   
12 Concordia Chiajna     3 0 1 2 1 3 1   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    3 0 1 2 1 5 1   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      3 0 1 2 0 6 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, July 30       
FC Viitorul Constanta v Dinamo Bucharest      (1500)  
FCSB                  v Universitatea Craiova (1800)  
Monday, July 31       
FC Astra              v ACS Poli Timisoara    (1800)

