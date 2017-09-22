FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 22, 2017 / 7:29 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, September 22  
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Voluntari 1  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              11 8 2 1 20 7  26  
2  Universitatea Craiova 12 6 5 1 18 10 23  
3  FCSB                  11 6 4 1 17 8  22  
4  FC Astra              11 6 4 1 16 7  22  
5  FC Botosani           11 6 2 3 19 13 20  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    11 5 2 4 11 11 17  
-------------------------
7  FC Voluntari          12 4 3 5 14 15 15  
8  FC Viitorul Constanta 11 4 2 5 10 10 14  
9  CSM Politehnica Iasi  11 3 5 3 11 14 14  
10 Dinamo Bucharest      9  4 1 4 14 10 13  
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 11 3 1 7 9  18 10  
12 Juventus Bucuresti    12 1 3 8 7  20 6   
13 Concordia Chiajna     10 1 2 7 7  13 5   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      11 1 2 8 5  22 5   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, September 23
Concordia Chiajna    v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1730)  
Sunday, September 24 
Juventus Bucuresti   v Gaz Metan Medias      (1200)  
CSM Politehnica Iasi v ACS Poli Timisoara    (1430)  
FCSB                 v Dinamo Bucharest      (1730)  
Monday, September 25 
FC Botosani          v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500)  
FC Astra             v CFR Cluj              (1730)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.