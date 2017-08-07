Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, August 7 Dinamo Bucharest 3 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Sunday, August 6 Concordia Chiajna 1 FCSB 2 Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra 1 Saturday, August 5 CSM Politehnica Iasi 0 CFR Cluj 2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Friday, August 4 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Juventus Bucuresti 1 FC Voluntari 1 FC Botosani 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Botosani 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 2 CFR Cluj 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 3 FCSB 4 3 1 0 6 3 10 4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 3 0 1 7 2 9 5 FC Astra 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 6 Universitatea Craiova 4 1 3 0 5 3 6 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 8 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 9 FC Voluntari 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 10 CSM Politehnica Iasi 4 1 1 2 1 4 4 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 1 0 3 3 4 3 12 Concordia Chiajna 4 0 1 3 2 5 1 13 Juventus Bucuresti 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 14 Gaz Metan Medias 4 0 1 3 1 9 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off