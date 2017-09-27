FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
September 27, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 22 days ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 27
Dinamo Bucharest 2 Concordia Chiajna 3  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              12 9 2 1 23 9  29  
2  FCSB                  12 7 4 1 18 8  25  
3  Universitatea Craiova 12 6 5 1 18 10 23  
4  FC Botosani           12 7 2 3 20 13 23  
5  FC Astra              12 6 4 2 18 10 22  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    12 5 3 4 12 12 18  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      12 5 1 6 17 14 16  
8  FC Voluntari          12 4 3 5 14 15 15  
9  CSM Politehnica Iasi  12 3 6 3 12 15 15  
10 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 4 2 6 10 11 14  
11 Concordia Chiajna     12 3 2 7 12 16 11  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 12 3 1 8 10 20 10  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      12 1 3 8 6  23 6   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    12 0 4 8 7  21 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Friday, September 29  
Gaz Metan Medias      v FC Botosani           (1500)  
ACS Poli Timisoara    v Universitatea Craiova (1730)  
Saturday, September 30
FC Viitorul Constanta v CSM Politehnica Iasi  (1500)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Astra              (1730)  
Sunday, October 1     
CFR Cluj              v Juventus Bucuresti    (1500)  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FCSB                  (1730)  
Monday, October 2     
FC Voluntari          v Concordia Chiajna     (1730)

