Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 27 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Concordia Chiajna 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 12 9 2 1 23 9 29 2 FCSB 12 7 4 1 18 8 25 3 Universitatea Craiova 12 6 5 1 18 10 23 4 FC Botosani 12 7 2 3 20 13 23 5 FC Astra 12 6 4 2 18 10 22 6 ACS Poli Timisoara 12 5 3 4 12 12 18 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 12 5 1 6 17 14 16 8 FC Voluntari 12 4 3 5 14 15 15 9 CSM Politehnica Iasi 12 3 6 3 12 15 15 10 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 4 2 6 10 11 14 11 Concordia Chiajna 12 3 2 7 12 16 11 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 12 3 1 8 10 20 10 13 Gaz Metan Medias 12 1 3 8 6 23 6 14 Juventus Bucuresti 12 0 4 8 7 21 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 29 Gaz Metan Medias v FC Botosani (1500) ACS Poli Timisoara v Universitatea Craiova (1730) Saturday, September 30 FC Viitorul Constanta v CSM Politehnica Iasi (1500) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Astra (1730) Sunday, October 1 CFR Cluj v Juventus Bucuresti (1500) Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FCSB (1730) Monday, October 2 FC Voluntari v Concordia Chiajna (1730)