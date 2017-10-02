FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
October 2, 2017 / 7:31 PM / in 17 days

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, October 2     
FC Voluntari          0 Concordia Chiajna     1  
Sunday, October 1     
CFR Cluj              2 Juventus Bucuresti    0  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FCSB                  4  
Saturday, September 30
Dinamo Bucharest      1 FC Astra              1  
FC Viitorul Constanta 5 CSM Politehnica Iasi  2  
Friday, September 29  
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 Universitatea Craiova 2  
Gaz Metan Medias      1 FC Botosani           0  
   Standings             P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              13 10 2 1 25 9  32  
2  FCSB                  13 8  4 1 22 8  28  
3  Universitatea Craiova 13 7  5 1 20 10 26  
4  FC Astra              13 6  5 2 19 11 23  
5  FC Botosani           13 7  2 4 20 14 23  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    13 5  3 5 12 14 18  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      13 5  2 6 18 15 17  
8  FC Viitorul Constanta 13 5  2 6 15 13 17  
9  FC Voluntari          13 4  3 6 14 16 15  
10 CSM Politehnica Iasi  13 3  6 4 14 20 15  
11 Concordia Chiajna     13 4  2 7 13 16 14  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 13 3  1 9 10 24 10  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      13 2  3 8 7  23 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    13 0  4 9 7  23 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

