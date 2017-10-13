FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
January 28, 2016 / 8:52 PM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
FC Voluntari 0 FCSB 0  
   Standings             P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              13 10 2 1 25 9  32  
2  FCSB                  14 8  5 1 22 8  29  
3  Universitatea Craiova 13 7  5 1 20 10 26  
4  FC Astra              13 6  5 2 19 11 23  
5  FC Botosani           13 7  2 4 20 14 23  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    13 5  3 5 12 14 18  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      13 5  2 6 18 15 17  
8  FC Viitorul Constanta 13 5  2 6 15 13 17  
9  FC Voluntari          14 4  4 6 14 16 16  
10 CSM Politehnica Iasi  13 3  6 4 14 20 15  
11 Concordia Chiajna     13 4  2 7 13 16 14  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 13 3  1 9 10 24 10  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      13 2  3 8 7  23 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    13 0  4 9 7  23 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, October 14  
Gaz Metan Medias      v FC Viitorul Constanta (1330)  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  v Universitatea Craiova (1615)  
Sunday, October 15    
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Astra              (1500)  
CFR Cluj              v FC Botosani           (1745)  
Monday, October 16    
ACS Poli Timisoara    v Concordia Chiajna     (1500)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v Juventus Bucuresti    (1745)

