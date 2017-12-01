FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
December 1, 2017 / 8:44 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, December 1
FC Voluntari 0 CFR Cluj 3  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              20 14 4 2  33 10 46  
2  FCSB                  19 11 5 3  36 14 38  
3  Universitatea Craiova 19 10 6 3  31 21 36  
4  FC Botosani           19 10 5 4  25 15 35  
5  FC Viitorul Constanta 19 9  4 6  25 14 31  
6  FC Astra              19 8  7 4  28 19 31  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      19 8  3 8  26 22 27  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  19 6  6 7  22 26 24  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    19 6  6 7  17 28 24  
10 FC Voluntari          20 5  7 8  18 23 22  
11 Concordia Chiajna     19 6  2 11 25 25 20  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 19 3  3 13 11 33 12  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      19 2  6 11 8  30 12  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    19 1  6 12 11 36 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, December 2  
Concordia Chiajna     v FC Botosani           (1600)  
Universitatea Craiova v FC Viitorul Constanta (1845)  
Sunday, December 3    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  v FC Astra              (1600)  
FCSB                  v Juventus Bucuresti    (1845)  
Monday, December 4    
ACS Poli Timisoara    v Gaz Metan Medias      (1600)  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v Dinamo Bucharest      (1845)

