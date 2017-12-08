FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
December 8, 2017 / 8:59 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, December 8 
Juventus Bucuresti 0 FC Astra 1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              20 14 4 2  33 10 46  
2  FCSB                  20 12 5 3  40 14 41  
3  Universitatea Craiova 20 11 6 3  34 22 39  
4  FC Botosani           20 10 5 5  25 18 35  
5  FC Astra              21 9  7 5  29 20 34  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 20 9  4 7  26 17 31  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      20 9  3 8  29 22 30  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  20 7  6 7  23 26 27  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    20 6  7 7  18 29 25  
10 Concordia Chiajna     20 7  2 11 28 25 23  
11 FC Voluntari          20 5  7 8  18 23 22  
12 Gaz Metan Medias      20 2  7 11 9  31 13  
13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 20 3  3 14 11 36 12  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    21 1  6 14 11 41 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, December 9  
FC Viitorul Constanta v Concordia Chiajna     (1500)  
CFR Cluj              v ACS Poli Timisoara    (1800)  
Sunday, December 10   
Gaz Metan Medias      v Universitatea Craiova (1500)  
FC Botosani           v FCSB                  (1800)  
Monday, December 11   
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v CSM Politehnica Iasi  (1500)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Voluntari          (1800)

