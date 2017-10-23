Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, October 23 FC Botosani 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Sunday, October 22 FC Astra 2 FC Voluntari 3 FCSB 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Saturday, October 21 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 CFR Cluj 0 Juventus Bucuresti 2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 Friday, October 20 Concordia Chiajna 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSM Politehnica Iasi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 15 10 3 2 25 10 33 2 FCSB 15 9 5 1 29 8 32 3 Universitatea Craiova 15 9 5 1 24 12 32 4 FC Botosani 15 7 4 4 20 14 25 5 FC Astra 15 6 6 3 21 14 24 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7 2 6 17 13 23 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 3 6 21 15 21 8 FC Voluntari 15 5 4 6 17 18 19 9 CSM Politehnica Iasi 15 4 6 5 17 22 18 10 ACS Poli Timisoara 15 5 3 7 12 24 18 11 Concordia Chiajna 15 5 2 8 17 18 17 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3 2 10 11 26 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 2 3 10 7 26 9 14 Juventus Bucuresti 15 1 4 10 9 27 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off