Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
October 27, 2017 / 7:43 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, October 27   
CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna 1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              15 10 3 2  25 10 33  
2  FCSB                  15 9  5 1  29 8  32  
3  Universitatea Craiova 15 9  5 1  24 12 32  
4  FC Botosani           15 7  4 4  20 14 25  
5  FC Astra              15 6  6 3  21 14 24  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7  2 6  17 13 23  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      15 6  3 6  21 15 21  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  16 5  6 5  20 23 21  
9  FC Voluntari          15 5  4 6  17 18 19  
10 ACS Poli Timisoara    15 5  3 7  12 24 18  
11 Concordia Chiajna     16 5  2 9  18 21 17  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3  2 10 11 26 11  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      15 2  3 10 7  26 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    15 1  4 10 9  27 7   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, October 28  
FC Voluntari          v Juventus Bucuresti    (1500)  
ACS Poli Timisoara    v FC Astra              (1745)  
Sunday, October 29    
CFR Cluj              v Gaz Metan Medias      (1600)  
Universitatea Craiova v FCSB                  (1845)  
Monday, October 30    
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Botosani           (1600)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Viitorul Constanta (1845)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
