Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 27 CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 15 10 3 2 25 10 33 2 FCSB 15 9 5 1 29 8 32 3 Universitatea Craiova 15 9 5 1 24 12 32 4 FC Botosani 15 7 4 4 20 14 25 5 FC Astra 15 6 6 3 21 14 24 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7 2 6 17 13 23 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 3 6 21 15 21 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 16 5 6 5 20 23 21 9 FC Voluntari 15 5 4 6 17 18 19 10 ACS Poli Timisoara 15 5 3 7 12 24 18 11 Concordia Chiajna 16 5 2 9 18 21 17 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3 2 10 11 26 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 2 3 10 7 26 9 14 Juventus Bucuresti 15 1 4 10 9 27 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 28 FC Voluntari v Juventus Bucuresti (1500) ACS Poli Timisoara v FC Astra (1745) Sunday, October 29 CFR Cluj v Gaz Metan Medias (1600) Universitatea Craiova v FCSB (1845) Monday, October 30 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Botosani (1600) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Viitorul Constanta (1845)