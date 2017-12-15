FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 15, 2017 / 8:00 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, December 15
FC Astra 2 FC Botosani 1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              21 15 4 2  34 10 49  
2  FCSB                  21 13 5 3  43 14 44  
3  Universitatea Craiova 21 11 7 3  34 22 40  
4  FC Astra              22 10 7 5  31 21 37  
5  FC Botosani           22 10 5 7  26 23 35  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 21 10 4 7  29 17 34  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      21 10 3 8  31 22 33  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  21 7  6 8  24 28 27  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    21 6  7 8  18 30 25  
10 Concordia Chiajna     21 7  2 12 28 28 23  
11 FC Voluntari          21 5  7 9  18 25 22  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 21 4  3 14 13 37 15  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      21 2  8 11 9  31 14  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    21 1  6 14 11 41 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, December 16 
Concordia Chiajna     v Gaz Metan Medias      (1300)  
Universitatea Craiova v CFR Cluj              (1830)  
Sunday, December 17   
CSM Politehnica Iasi  v Juventus Bucuresti    (1530)  
FCSB                  v FC Viitorul Constanta (1800)  
Monday, December 18   
FC Voluntari          v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1500)  
ACS Poli Timisoara    v Dinamo Bucharest      (1800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.