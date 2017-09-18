FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
September 18, 2017 / 7:29 PM / in a month

Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, September 18  
FC Astra              3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1  
Sunday, September 17  
Concordia Chiajna     0 CFR Cluj              1  
FCSB                  4 Gaz Metan Medias      0  
Saturday, September 16
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0  
Universitatea Craiova 2 Dinamo Bucharest      2  
Friday, September 15  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  2 FC Voluntari          1  
Juventus Bucuresti    0 FC Botosani           2  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              10 8 1 1 19 6  25  
2  FC Astra              10 6 3 1 16 7  21  
2  FCSB                  10 6 3 1 16 7  21  
4  Universitatea Craiova 10 5 4 1 14 7  19  
5  FC Botosani           10 6 1 3 16 10 19  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    10 5 2 3 11 10 17  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      9  4 1 4 14 10 13  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  10 3 4 3 8  11 13  
9  FC Voluntari          10 3 2 5 12 14 11  
10 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 3 2 5 7  10 11  
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 10 3 1 6 7  15 10  
12 Juventus Bucuresti    11 1 3 7 7  17 6   
13 Concordia Chiajna     10 1 2 7 7  13 5   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      10 1 1 8 5  22 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

