Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, September 18 FC Astra 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Sunday, September 17 Concordia Chiajna 0 CFR Cluj 1 FCSB 4 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Saturday, September 16 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 Universitatea Craiova 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Friday, September 15 CSM Politehnica Iasi 2 FC Voluntari 1 Juventus Bucuresti 0 FC Botosani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 10 8 1 1 19 6 25 2 FC Astra 10 6 3 1 16 7 21 2 FCSB 10 6 3 1 16 7 21 4 Universitatea Craiova 10 5 4 1 14 7 19 5 FC Botosani 10 6 1 3 16 10 19 6 ACS Poli Timisoara 10 5 2 3 11 10 17 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 9 4 1 4 14 10 13 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 10 3 4 3 8 11 13 9 FC Voluntari 10 3 2 5 12 14 11 10 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 3 2 5 7 10 11 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 10 3 1 6 7 15 10 12 Juventus Bucuresti 11 1 3 7 7 17 6 13 Concordia Chiajna 10 1 2 7 7 13 5 14 Gaz Metan Medias 10 1 1 8 5 22 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off