FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 4, 2017 / 5:31 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, August 4   
ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Juventus Bucuresti 1  
FC Voluntari       1 FC Botosani        3  
   Standings             P W D L F  A Pts 
1  FC Botosani           4 3 1 0 10 3 10  
2  CFR Cluj              3 2 1 0 6  1 7   
3  FCSB                  3 2 1 0 4  2 7   
4  Dinamo Bucharest      3 2 0 1 4  1 6   
5  FC Astra              3 2 0 1 5  3 6   
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    4 2 0 2 3  5 6   
-------------------------
7  Universitatea Craiova 3 1 2 0 4  2 5   
8  FC Voluntari          4 1 1 2 5  6 4   
9  CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 1 1 1 1  2 4   
10 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 1 0 2 3  3 3   
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3  7 3   
12 Concordia Chiajna     3 0 1 2 1  3 1   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    4 0 1 3 2  7 1   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      3 0 1 2 0  6 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, August 5    
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Viitorul Constanta (1530)  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  v CFR Cluj              (1800)  
Sunday, August 6      
Universitatea Craiova v FC Astra              (1530)  
Concordia Chiajna     v FCSB                  (1800)  
Monday, August 7      
Dinamo Bucharest      v Gaz Metan Medias      (1800)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.