UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, August 4 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Juventus Bucuresti 1 FC Voluntari 1 FC Botosani 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Botosani 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 2 CFR Cluj 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 3 FCSB 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 4 Dinamo Bucharest 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 5 FC Astra 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 6 ACS Poli Timisoara 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 ------------------------- 7 Universitatea Craiova 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 8 FC Voluntari 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 9 CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 10 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 12 Concordia Chiajna 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 13 Juventus Bucuresti 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 14 Gaz Metan Medias 3 0 1 2 0 6 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 5 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Viitorul Constanta (1530) CSM Politehnica Iasi v CFR Cluj (1800) Sunday, August 6 Universitatea Craiova v FC Astra (1530) Concordia Chiajna v FCSB (1800) Monday, August 7 Dinamo Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1800)