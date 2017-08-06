FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 5:28 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6      
Concordia Chiajna     1 FCSB                  2  
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra              1  
Saturday, August 5    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  0 CFR Cluj              2  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0  
Friday, August 4      
ACS Poli Timisoara    2 Juventus Bucuresti    1  
FC Voluntari          1 FC Botosani           3  
   Standings             P W D L F  A Pts 
1  FC Botosani           4 3 1 0 10 3 10  
2  CFR Cluj              4 3 1 0 8  1 10  
3  FCSB                  4 3 1 0 6  3 10  
4  FC Astra              4 2 1 1 6  4 7   
5  Dinamo Bucharest      3 2 0 1 4  1 6   
6  Universitatea Craiova 4 1 3 0 5  3 6   
-------------------------
7  ACS Poli Timisoara    4 2 0 2 3  5 6   
8  Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 4 2 0 2 4  7 6   
9  FC Voluntari          4 1 1 2 5  6 4   
10 CSM Politehnica Iasi  4 1 1 2 1  4 4   
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 1 0 3 3  4 3   
12 Concordia Chiajna     4 0 1 3 2  5 1   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    4 0 1 3 2  7 1   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      3 0 1 2 0  6 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, August 7     
Dinamo Bucharest     v Gaz Metan Medias (1800)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.