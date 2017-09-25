FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
September 25, 2017 / 4:56 PM / in 23 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25  
FC Astra              2 CFR Cluj              3  
FC Botosani           1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0  
Sunday, September 24  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 ACS Poli Timisoara    1  
FCSB                  1 Dinamo Bucharest      0  
Juventus Bucuresti    1 Gaz Metan Medias      1  
Saturday, September 23
Concordia Chiajna     2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1  
Friday, September 22  
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Voluntari          1  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              12 9 2 1 23 9  29  
2  FCSB                  12 7 4 1 18 8  25  
3  Universitatea Craiova 12 6 5 1 18 10 23  
4  FC Botosani           12 7 2 3 20 13 23  
5  FC Astra              12 6 4 2 18 10 22  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    12 5 3 4 12 12 18  
-------------------------
7  FC Voluntari          12 4 3 5 14 15 15  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  12 3 6 3 12 15 15  
9  FC Viitorul Constanta 12 4 2 6 10 11 14  
10 Dinamo Bucharest      10 4 1 5 14 11 13  
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 12 3 1 8 10 20 10  
12 Concordia Chiajna     11 2 2 7 9  14 8   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    13 1 4 8 8  21 7   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      12 1 3 8 6  23 6   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

