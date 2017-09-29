FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
September 29, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in 19 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, September 29
ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Universitatea Craiova 2  
Gaz Metan Medias   1 FC Botosani           0  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              12 9 2 1 23 9  29  
2  Universitatea Craiova 13 7 5 1 20 10 26  
3  FCSB                  12 7 4 1 18 8  25  
4  FC Botosani           13 7 2 4 20 14 23  
5  FC Astra              12 6 4 2 18 10 22  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    13 5 3 5 12 14 18  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      12 5 1 6 17 14 16  
8  FC Voluntari          12 4 3 5 14 15 15  
9  CSM Politehnica Iasi  12 3 6 3 12 15 15  
10 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 4 2 6 10 11 14  
11 Concordia Chiajna     12 3 2 7 12 16 11  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 12 3 1 8 10 20 10  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      13 2 3 8 7  23 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    12 0 4 8 7  21 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, September 30
FC Viitorul Constanta v CSM Politehnica Iasi (1500)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Astra             (1730)  
Sunday, October 1     
CFR Cluj              v Juventus Bucuresti   (1500)  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FCSB                 (1730)  
Monday, October 2     
FC Voluntari          v Concordia Chiajna    (1730)

