UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Friday, October 13 FC Voluntari 0 FCSB 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 13 10 2 1 25 9 32 2 FCSB 14 8 5 1 22 8 29 3 Universitatea Craiova 14 8 5 1 22 11 29 4 FC Astra 13 6 5 2 19 11 23 5 FC Botosani 13 7 2 4 20 14 23 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 6 2 6 16 13 20 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 5 3 5 12 14 18 8 Dinamo Bucharest 13 5 2 6 18 15 17 9 FC Voluntari 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 10 CSM Politehnica Iasi 14 3 6 5 15 22 15 11 Concordia Chiajna 13 4 2 7 13 16 14 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 13 3 1 9 10 24 10 13 Gaz Metan Medias 14 2 3 9 7 24 9 14 Juventus Bucuresti 13 0 4 9 7 23 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Astra (1500) CFR Cluj v FC Botosani (1745) Monday, October 16 ACS Poli Timisoara v Concordia Chiajna (1500) Dinamo Bucharest v Juventus Bucuresti (1745)