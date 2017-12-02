UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Concordia Chiajna 3 FC Botosani 0 Universitatea Craiova 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Friday, December 1 FC Voluntari 0 CFR Cluj 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 20 14 4 2 33 10 46 2 Universitatea Craiova 20 11 6 3 34 22 39 3 FCSB 19 11 5 3 36 14 38 4 FC Botosani 20 10 5 5 25 18 35 5 FC Astra 19 8 7 4 28 19 31 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 20 9 4 7 26 17 31 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 19 8 3 8 26 22 27 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 19 6 6 7 22 26 24 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 19 6 6 7 17 28 24 10 Concordia Chiajna 20 7 2 11 28 25 23 11 FC Voluntari 20 5 7 8 18 23 22 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 19 3 3 13 11 33 12 13 Gaz Metan Medias 19 2 6 11 8 30 12 14 Juventus Bucuresti 19 1 6 12 11 36 9 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 CSM Politehnica Iasi v FC Astra (1600) FCSB v Juventus Bucuresti (1845) Monday, December 4 ACS Poli Timisoara v Gaz Metan Medias (1600) Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v Dinamo Bucharest (1845)