UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
December 2, 2017 / 6:00 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2  
Concordia Chiajna     3 FC Botosani           0  
Universitatea Craiova 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1  
Friday, December 1    
FC Voluntari          0 CFR Cluj              3  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              20 14 4 2  33 10 46  
2  Universitatea Craiova 20 11 6 3  34 22 39  
3  FCSB                  19 11 5 3  36 14 38  
4  FC Botosani           20 10 5 5  25 18 35  
5  FC Astra              19 8  7 4  28 19 31  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 20 9  4 7  26 17 31  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      19 8  3 8  26 22 27  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  19 6  6 7  22 26 24  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    19 6  6 7  17 28 24  
10 Concordia Chiajna     20 7  2 11 28 25 23  
11 FC Voluntari          20 5  7 8  18 23 22  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 19 3  3 13 11 33 12  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      19 2  6 11 8  30 12  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    19 1  6 12 11 36 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 3    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  v FC Astra           (1600)  
FCSB                  v Juventus Bucuresti (1845)  
Monday, December 4    
ACS Poli Timisoara    v Gaz Metan Medias   (1600)  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v Dinamo Bucharest   (1845)

