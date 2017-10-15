UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 CFR Cluj 0 FC Botosani 0 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FC Astra 0 Saturday, October 14 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Friday, October 13 FC Voluntari 0 FCSB 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 14 10 3 1 25 9 33 2 FCSB 14 8 5 1 22 8 29 3 Universitatea Craiova 14 8 5 1 22 11 29 4 FC Astra 14 6 6 2 19 11 24 5 FC Botosani 14 7 3 4 20 14 24 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 6 2 6 16 13 20 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 5 3 5 12 14 18 8 Dinamo Bucharest 13 5 2 6 18 15 17 9 FC Voluntari 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 10 CSM Politehnica Iasi 14 3 6 5 15 22 15 11 Concordia Chiajna 13 4 2 7 13 16 14 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 14 3 2 9 10 24 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 14 2 3 9 7 24 9 14 Juventus Bucuresti 13 0 4 9 7 23 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 ACS Poli Timisoara v Concordia Chiajna (1500) Dinamo Bucharest v Juventus Bucuresti (1745)