UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, October 16 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Concordia Chiajna 3 Dinamo Bucharest 3 Juventus Bucuresti 0 Sunday, October 15 CFR Cluj 0 FC Botosani 0 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FC Astra 0 Saturday, October 14 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Friday, October 13 FC Voluntari 0 FCSB 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 14 10 3 1 25 9 33 2 FCSB 14 8 5 1 22 8 29 3 Universitatea Craiova 14 8 5 1 22 11 29 4 FC Astra 14 6 6 2 19 11 24 5 FC Botosani 14 7 3 4 20 14 24 6 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 2 6 21 15 20 ------------------------- 7 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 6 2 6 16 13 20 8 ACS Poli Timisoara 14 5 3 6 12 17 18 9 Concordia Chiajna 14 5 2 7 16 16 17 10 FC Voluntari 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 11 CSM Politehnica Iasi 14 3 6 5 15 22 15 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 14 3 2 9 10 24 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 14 2 3 9 7 24 9 14 Juventus Bucuresti 14 0 4 10 7 26 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off