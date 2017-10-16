FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
October 16, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, October 16    
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 Concordia Chiajna     3  
Dinamo Bucharest      3 Juventus Bucuresti    0  
Sunday, October 15    
CFR Cluj              0 FC Botosani           0  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FC Astra              0  
Saturday, October 14  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 Universitatea Craiova 2  
Gaz Metan Medias      0 FC Viitorul Constanta 1  
Friday, October 13    
FC Voluntari          0 FCSB                  0  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              14 10 3 1  25 9  33  
2  FCSB                  14 8  5 1  22 8  29  
3  Universitatea Craiova 14 8  5 1  22 11 29  
4  FC Astra              14 6  6 2  19 11 24  
5  FC Botosani           14 7  3 4  20 14 24  
6  Dinamo Bucharest      14 6  2 6  21 15 20  
-------------------------
7  FC Viitorul Constanta 14 6  2 6  16 13 20  
8  ACS Poli Timisoara    14 5  3 6  12 17 18  
9  Concordia Chiajna     14 5  2 7  16 16 17  
10 FC Voluntari          14 4  4 6  14 16 16  
11 CSM Politehnica Iasi  14 3  6 5  15 22 15  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 14 3  2 9  10 24 11  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      14 2  3 9  7  24 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    14 0  4 10 7  26 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
