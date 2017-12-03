FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
yemen
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
health
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 6:02 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 FC Astra              0  
FCSB                  4 Juventus Bucuresti    0  
Saturday, December 2  
Concordia Chiajna     3 FC Botosani           0  
Universitatea Craiova 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1  
Friday, December 1    
FC Voluntari          0 CFR Cluj              3  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              20 14 4 2  33 10 46  
2  FCSB                  20 12 5 3  40 14 41  
3  Universitatea Craiova 20 11 6 3  34 22 39  
4  FC Botosani           20 10 5 5  25 18 35  
5  FC Viitorul Constanta 20 9  4 7  26 17 31  
6  FC Astra              20 8  7 5  28 20 31  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      19 8  3 8  26 22 27  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  20 7  6 7  23 26 27  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    19 6  6 7  17 28 24  
10 Concordia Chiajna     20 7  2 11 28 25 23  
11 FC Voluntari          20 5  7 8  18 23 22  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 19 3  3 13 11 33 12  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      19 2  6 11 8  30 12  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    20 1  6 13 11 40 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Monday, December 4    
ACS Poli Timisoara    v Gaz Metan Medias (1600)  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v Dinamo Bucharest (1845)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.