#World Football
December 4, 2017 / 5:58 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, December 4    
ACS Poli Timisoara    1 Gaz Metan Medias      1  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 Dinamo Bucharest      3  
Sunday, December 3    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 FC Astra              0  
FCSB                  4 Juventus Bucuresti    0  
Saturday, December 2  
Concordia Chiajna     3 FC Botosani           0  
Universitatea Craiova 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1  
Friday, December 1    
FC Voluntari          0 CFR Cluj              3  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              20 14 4 2  33 10 46  
2  FCSB                  20 12 5 3  40 14 41  
3  Universitatea Craiova 20 11 6 3  34 22 39  
4  FC Botosani           20 10 5 5  25 18 35  
5  FC Viitorul Constanta 20 9  4 7  26 17 31  
6  FC Astra              20 8  7 5  28 20 31  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      20 9  3 8  29 22 30  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  20 7  6 7  23 26 27  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    20 6  7 7  18 29 25  
10 Concordia Chiajna     20 7  2 11 28 25 23  
11 FC Voluntari          20 5  7 8  18 23 22  
12 Gaz Metan Medias      20 2  7 11 9  31 13  
13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 20 3  3 14 11 36 12  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    20 1  6 13 11 40 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

