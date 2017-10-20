FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
October 20, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, October 20
Concordia Chiajna 1 Universitatea Craiova 2  
Gaz Metan Medias  0 CSM Politehnica Iasi  2  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              14 10 3 1  25 9  33  
2  Universitatea Craiova 15 9  5 1  24 12 32  
3  FCSB                  14 8  5 1  22 8  29  
4  FC Astra              14 6  6 2  19 11 24  
5  FC Botosani           14 7  3 4  20 14 24  
6  Dinamo Bucharest      14 6  2 6  21 15 20  
-------------------------
7  FC Viitorul Constanta 14 6  2 6  16 13 20  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  15 4  6 5  17 22 18  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    14 5  3 6  12 17 18  
10 Concordia Chiajna     15 5  2 8  17 18 17  
11 FC Voluntari          14 4  4 6  14 16 16  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 14 3  2 9  10 24 11  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      15 2  3 10 7  26 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    14 0  4 10 7  26 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, October 21  
Juventus Bucuresti    v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1500)  
FC Viitorul Constanta v CFR Cluj              (1745)  
Sunday, October 22    
FC Astra              v FC Voluntari          (1500)  
FCSB                  v ACS Poli Timisoara    (1745)  
Monday, October 23    
FC Botosani           v Dinamo Bucharest      (1745)

