UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 20 Concordia Chiajna 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSM Politehnica Iasi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 14 10 3 1 25 9 33 2 Universitatea Craiova 15 9 5 1 24 12 32 3 FCSB 14 8 5 1 22 8 29 4 FC Astra 14 6 6 2 19 11 24 5 FC Botosani 14 7 3 4 20 14 24 6 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 2 6 21 15 20 ------------------------- 7 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 6 2 6 16 13 20 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 15 4 6 5 17 22 18 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 14 5 3 6 12 17 18 10 Concordia Chiajna 15 5 2 8 17 18 17 11 FC Voluntari 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 14 3 2 9 10 24 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 2 3 10 7 26 9 14 Juventus Bucuresti 14 0 4 10 7 26 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Juventus Bucuresti v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1500) FC Viitorul Constanta v CFR Cluj (1745) Sunday, October 22 FC Astra v FC Voluntari (1500) FCSB v ACS Poli Timisoara (1745) Monday, October 23 FC Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest (1745)