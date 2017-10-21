UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 CFR Cluj 0 Juventus Bucuresti 2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 Friday, October 20 Concordia Chiajna 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSM Politehnica Iasi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 15 10 3 2 25 10 33 2 Universitatea Craiova 15 9 5 1 24 12 32 3 FCSB 14 8 5 1 22 8 29 4 FC Astra 14 6 6 2 19 11 24 5 FC Botosani 14 7 3 4 20 14 24 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7 2 6 17 13 23 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 2 6 21 15 20 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 15 4 6 5 17 22 18 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 14 5 3 6 12 17 18 10 Concordia Chiajna 15 5 2 8 17 18 17 11 FC Voluntari 14 4 4 6 14 16 16 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3 2 10 11 26 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 2 3 10 7 26 9 14 Juventus Bucuresti 15 1 4 10 9 27 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 FC Astra v FC Voluntari (1500) FCSB v ACS Poli Timisoara (1745) Monday, October 23 FC Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest (1745)