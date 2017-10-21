FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21  
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 CFR Cluj              0  
Juventus Bucuresti    2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1  
Friday, October 20    
Concordia Chiajna     1 Universitatea Craiova 2  
Gaz Metan Medias      0 CSM Politehnica Iasi  2  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              15 10 3 2  25 10 33  
2  Universitatea Craiova 15 9  5 1  24 12 32  
3  FCSB                  14 8  5 1  22 8  29  
4  FC Astra              14 6  6 2  19 11 24  
5  FC Botosani           14 7  3 4  20 14 24  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7  2 6  17 13 23  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      14 6  2 6  21 15 20  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  15 4  6 5  17 22 18  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    14 5  3 6  12 17 18  
10 Concordia Chiajna     15 5  2 8  17 18 17  
11 FC Voluntari          14 4  4 6  14 16 16  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3  2 10 11 26 11  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      15 2  3 10 7  26 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    15 1  4 10 9  27 7   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, October 22   
FC Astra             v FC Voluntari       (1500)  
FCSB                 v ACS Poli Timisoara (1745)  
Monday, October 23   
FC Botosani          v Dinamo Bucharest   (1745)


