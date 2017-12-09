UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 CFR Cluj 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Concordia Chiajna 0 Friday, December 8 Juventus Bucuresti 0 FC Astra 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 21 15 4 2 34 10 49 2 FCSB 20 12 5 3 40 14 41 3 Universitatea Craiova 20 11 6 3 34 22 39 4 FC Botosani 20 10 5 5 25 18 35 5 FC Viitorul Constanta 21 10 4 7 29 17 34 6 FC Astra 21 9 7 5 29 20 34 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 20 9 3 8 29 22 30 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 20 7 6 7 23 26 27 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 21 6 7 8 18 30 25 10 Concordia Chiajna 21 7 2 12 28 28 23 11 FC Voluntari 20 5 7 8 18 23 22 12 Gaz Metan Medias 20 2 7 11 9 31 13 13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 20 3 3 14 11 36 12 14 Juventus Bucuresti 21 1 6 14 11 41 9 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Gaz Metan Medias v Universitatea Craiova (1500) FC Botosani v FCSB (1800) Monday, December 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v CSM Politehnica Iasi (1500) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Voluntari (1800)