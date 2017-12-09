FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
December 9, 2017 / 5:01 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9  
CFR Cluj              1 ACS Poli Timisoara 0  
FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Concordia Chiajna  0  
Friday, December 8    
Juventus Bucuresti    0 FC Astra           1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              21 15 4 2  34 10 49  
2  FCSB                  20 12 5 3  40 14 41  
3  Universitatea Craiova 20 11 6 3  34 22 39  
4  FC Botosani           20 10 5 5  25 18 35  
5  FC Viitorul Constanta 21 10 4 7  29 17 34  
6  FC Astra              21 9  7 5  29 20 34  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      20 9  3 8  29 22 30  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  20 7  6 7  23 26 27  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    21 6  7 8  18 30 25  
10 Concordia Chiajna     21 7  2 12 28 28 23  
11 FC Voluntari          20 5  7 8  18 23 22  
12 Gaz Metan Medias      20 2  7 11 9  31 13  
13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 20 3  3 14 11 36 12  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    21 1  6 14 11 41 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, December 10   
Gaz Metan Medias      v Universitatea Craiova (1500)  
FC Botosani           v FCSB                  (1800)  
Monday, December 11   
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v CSM Politehnica Iasi  (1500)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Voluntari          (1800)

