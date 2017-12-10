FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 5:03 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10   
FC Botosani           0 FCSB                  3  
Gaz Metan Medias      0 Universitatea Craiova 0  
Saturday, December 9  
CFR Cluj              1 ACS Poli Timisoara    0  
FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Concordia Chiajna     0  
Friday, December 8    
Juventus Bucuresti    0 FC Astra              1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              21 15 4 2  34 10 49  
2  FCSB                  21 13 5 3  43 14 44  
3  Universitatea Craiova 21 11 7 3  34 22 40  
4  FC Botosani           21 10 5 6  25 21 35  
5  FC Viitorul Constanta 21 10 4 7  29 17 34  
6  FC Astra              21 9  7 5  29 20 34  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      20 9  3 8  29 22 30  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  20 7  6 7  23 26 27  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    21 6  7 8  18 30 25  
10 Concordia Chiajna     21 7  2 12 28 28 23  
11 FC Voluntari          20 5  7 8  18 23 22  
12 Gaz Metan Medias      21 2  8 11 9  31 14  
13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 20 3  3 14 11 36 12  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    21 1  6 14 11 41 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Monday, December 11   
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v CSM Politehnica Iasi (1500)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Voluntari         (1800)

