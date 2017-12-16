FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
December 16, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16 
Concordia Chiajna     1 Gaz Metan Medias 1  
Universitatea Craiova 2 CFR Cluj         1  
Friday, December 15   
FC Astra              2 FC Botosani      1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              22 15 4 3  35 12 49  
2  FCSB                  21 13 5 3  43 14 44  
3  Universitatea Craiova 22 12 7 3  36 23 43  
4  FC Astra              22 10 7 5  31 21 37  
5  FC Botosani           22 10 5 7  26 23 35  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 21 10 4 7  29 17 34  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      21 10 3 8  31 22 33  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  21 7  6 8  24 28 27  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    21 6  7 8  18 30 25  
10 Concordia Chiajna     22 7  3 12 29 29 24  
11 FC Voluntari          21 5  7 9  18 25 22  
12 Gaz Metan Medias      22 2  9 11 10 32 15  
13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 21 4  3 14 13 37 15  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    21 1  6 14 11 41 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Sunday, December 17  
CSM Politehnica Iasi v Juventus Bucuresti    (1530)  
FCSB                 v FC Viitorul Constanta (1800)  
Monday, December 18  
FC Voluntari         v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1500)  
ACS Poli Timisoara   v Dinamo Bucharest      (1800)

