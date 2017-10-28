FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 5:00 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28 
ACS Poli Timisoara   2 FC Astra           1  
FC Voluntari         0 Juventus Bucuresti 0  
Friday, October 27   
CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna  1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              15 10 3 2  25 10 33  
2  FCSB                  15 9  5 1  29 8  32  
3  Universitatea Craiova 15 9  5 1  24 12 32  
4  FC Botosani           15 7  4 4  20 14 25  
5  FC Astra              16 6  6 4  22 16 24  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7  2 6  17 13 23  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      15 6  3 6  21 15 21  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  16 5  6 5  20 23 21  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    16 6  3 7  14 25 21  
10 FC Voluntari          16 5  5 6  17 18 20  
11 Concordia Chiajna     16 5  2 9  18 21 17  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3  2 10 11 26 11  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      15 2  3 10 7  26 9   
14 Juventus Bucuresti    16 1  5 10 9  27 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, October 29    
CFR Cluj              v Gaz Metan Medias      (1600)  
Universitatea Craiova v FCSB                  (1845)  
Monday, October 30    
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Botosani           (1600)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Viitorul Constanta (1845)

