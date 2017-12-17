UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 Juventus Bucuresti 1 FCSB 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Saturday, December 16 Concordia Chiajna 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Universitatea Craiova 2 CFR Cluj 1 Friday, December 15 FC Astra 2 FC Botosani 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 22 15 4 3 35 12 49 2 FCSB 22 14 5 3 45 14 47 3 Universitatea Craiova 22 12 7 3 36 23 43 4 FC Astra 22 10 7 5 31 21 37 5 FC Botosani 22 10 5 7 26 23 35 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 22 10 4 8 29 19 34 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 21 10 3 8 31 22 33 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 22 8 6 8 27 29 30 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 21 6 7 8 18 30 25 10 Concordia Chiajna 22 7 3 12 29 29 24 11 FC Voluntari 21 5 7 9 18 25 22 12 Gaz Metan Medias 22 2 9 11 10 32 15 13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 21 4 3 14 13 37 15 14 Juventus Bucuresti 22 1 6 15 12 44 9 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 18 FC Voluntari v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1500) ACS Poli Timisoara v Dinamo Bucharest (1800)