#World Football
September 15, 2017 / 4:57 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday 
Friday, September 15 
CSM Politehnica Iasi 2 FC Voluntari 1  
Juventus Bucuresti   0 FC Botosani  2  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              9  7 1 1 18 6  22  
2  FC Botosani           10 6 1 3 16 10 19  
3  FC Astra              9  5 3 1 13 6  18  
4  Universitatea Craiova 9  5 3 1 12 5  18  
5  FCSB                  9  5 3 1 12 7  18  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    9  5 1 3 11 10 16  
-------------------------
7  CSM Politehnica Iasi  10 3 4 3 8  11 13  
8  Dinamo Bucharest      8  4 0 4 12 8  12  
9  FC Viitorul Constanta 9  3 2 4 6  7  11  
10 FC Voluntari          10 3 2 5 12 14 11  
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 9  3 0 6 7  15 9   
12 Juventus Bucuresti    11 1 3 7 7  17 6   
13 Concordia Chiajna     9  1 2 6 7  12 5   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      9  1 1 7 5  18 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, September 16
ACS Poli Timisoara    v Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe (1500)  
Universitatea Craiova v Dinamo Bucharest      (1730)  
Sunday, September 17  
Concordia Chiajna     v CFR Cluj              (1500)  
FCSB                  v Gaz Metan Medias      (1730)  
Monday, September 18  
FC Astra              v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)

