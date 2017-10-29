UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 CFR Cluj 0 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Universitatea Craiova 2 FCSB 5 Saturday, October 28 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 FC Astra 1 FC Voluntari 0 Juventus Bucuresti 0 Friday, October 27 CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCSB 16 10 5 1 34 10 35 2 CFR Cluj 16 10 4 2 25 10 34 3 Universitatea Craiova 16 9 5 2 26 17 32 4 FC Botosani 15 7 4 4 20 14 25 5 FC Astra 16 6 6 4 22 16 24 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7 2 6 17 13 23 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 3 6 21 15 21 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 16 5 6 5 20 23 21 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 16 6 3 7 14 25 21 10 FC Voluntari 16 5 5 6 17 18 20 11 Concordia Chiajna 16 5 2 9 18 21 17 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3 2 10 11 26 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 16 2 4 10 7 26 10 14 Juventus Bucuresti 16 1 5 10 9 27 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 30 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Botosani (1600) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Viitorul Constanta (1845)