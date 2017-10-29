FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
October 29, 2017 / 6:02 PM / in 12 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29    
CFR Cluj              0 Gaz Metan Medias   0  
Universitatea Craiova 2 FCSB               5  
Saturday, October 28  
ACS Poli Timisoara    2 FC Astra           1  
FC Voluntari          0 Juventus Bucuresti 0  
Friday, October 27    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 Concordia Chiajna  1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  FCSB                  16 10 5 1  34 10 35  
2  CFR Cluj              16 10 4 2  25 10 34  
3  Universitatea Craiova 16 9  5 2  26 17 32  
4  FC Botosani           15 7  4 4  20 14 25  
5  FC Astra              16 6  6 4  22 16 24  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 15 7  2 6  17 13 23  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      15 6  3 6  21 15 21  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  16 5  6 5  20 23 21  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    16 6  3 7  14 25 21  
10 FC Voluntari          16 5  5 6  17 18 20  
11 Concordia Chiajna     16 5  2 9  18 21 17  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 15 3  2 10 11 26 11  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      16 2  4 10 7  26 10  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    16 1  5 10 9  27 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Monday, October 30    
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe v FC Botosani           (1600)  
Dinamo Bucharest      v FC Viitorul Constanta (1845)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
