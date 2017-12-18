FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
December 18, 2017 / 5:00 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, December 18   
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 Dinamo Bucharest      0  
FC Voluntari          3 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0  
Sunday, December 17   
CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 Juventus Bucuresti    1  
FCSB                  2 FC Viitorul Constanta 0  
Saturday, December 16 
Concordia Chiajna     1 Gaz Metan Medias      1  
Universitatea Craiova 2 CFR Cluj              1  
Friday, December 15   
FC Astra              2 FC Botosani           1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              22 15 4 3  35 12 49  
2  FCSB                  22 14 5 3  45 14 47  
3  Universitatea Craiova 22 12 7 3  36 23 43  
4  FC Astra              22 10 7 5  31 21 37  
5  FC Botosani           22 10 5 7  26 23 35  
6  FC Viitorul Constanta 22 10 4 8  29 19 34  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      22 10 4 8  31 22 34  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  22 8  6 8  27 29 30  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    22 6  8 8  18 30 26  
10 FC Voluntari          22 6  7 9  21 25 25  
11 Concordia Chiajna     22 7  3 12 29 29 24  
12 Gaz Metan Medias      22 2  9 11 10 32 15  
13 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 22 4  3 15 13 40 15  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    22 1  6 15 12 44 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
