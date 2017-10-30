FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 6:31 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30    
Dinamo Bucharest      0 FC Viitorul Constanta 4  
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FC Botosani           2  
Sunday, October 29    
CFR Cluj              0 Gaz Metan Medias      0  
Universitatea Craiova 2 FCSB                  5  
Saturday, October 28  
ACS Poli Timisoara    2 FC Astra              1  
FC Voluntari          0 Juventus Bucuresti    0  
Friday, October 27    
CSM Politehnica Iasi  3 Concordia Chiajna     1  
   Standings             P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  FCSB                  16 10 5 1  34 10 35  
2  CFR Cluj              16 10 4 2  25 10 34  
3  Universitatea Craiova 16 9  5 2  26 17 32  
4  FC Botosani           16 8  4 4  22 14 28  
5  FC Viitorul Constanta 16 8  2 6  21 13 26  
6  FC Astra              16 6  6 4  22 16 24  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      16 6  3 7  21 19 21  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  16 5  6 5  20 23 21  
9  ACS Poli Timisoara    16 6  3 7  14 25 21  
10 FC Voluntari          16 5  5 6  17 18 20  
11 Concordia Chiajna     16 5  2 9  18 21 17  
12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 16 3  2 11 11 28 11  
13 Gaz Metan Medias      16 2  4 10 7  26 10  
14 Juventus Bucuresti    16 1  5 10 9  27 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.