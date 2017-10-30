UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Dinamo Bucharest 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 FC Botosani 2 Sunday, October 29 CFR Cluj 0 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Universitatea Craiova 2 FCSB 5 Saturday, October 28 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 FC Astra 1 FC Voluntari 0 Juventus Bucuresti 0 Friday, October 27 CSM Politehnica Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCSB 16 10 5 1 34 10 35 2 CFR Cluj 16 10 4 2 25 10 34 3 Universitatea Craiova 16 9 5 2 26 17 32 4 FC Botosani 16 8 4 4 22 14 28 5 FC Viitorul Constanta 16 8 2 6 21 13 26 6 FC Astra 16 6 6 4 22 16 24 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 16 6 3 7 21 19 21 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 16 5 6 5 20 23 21 9 ACS Poli Timisoara 16 6 3 7 14 25 21 10 FC Voluntari 16 5 5 6 17 18 20 11 Concordia Chiajna 16 5 2 9 18 21 17 12 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 16 3 2 11 11 28 11 13 Gaz Metan Medias 16 2 4 10 7 26 10 14 Juventus Bucuresti 16 1 5 10 9 27 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off