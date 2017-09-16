UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0 Universitatea Craiova 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Friday, September 15 CSM Politehnica Iasi 2 FC Voluntari 1 Juventus Bucuresti 0 FC Botosani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 9 7 1 1 18 6 22 2 Universitatea Craiova 10 5 4 1 14 7 19 3 FC Botosani 10 6 1 3 16 10 19 4 FC Astra 9 5 3 1 13 6 18 5 FCSB 9 5 3 1 12 7 18 6 ACS Poli Timisoara 10 5 2 3 11 10 17 ------------------------- 7 Dinamo Bucharest 9 4 1 4 14 10 13 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 10 3 4 3 8 11 13 9 FC Viitorul Constanta 9 3 2 4 6 7 11 10 FC Voluntari 10 3 2 5 12 14 11 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 10 3 1 6 7 15 10 12 Juventus Bucuresti 11 1 3 7 7 17 6 13 Concordia Chiajna 9 1 2 6 7 12 5 14 Gaz Metan Medias 9 1 1 7 5 18 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Concordia Chiajna v CFR Cluj (1500) FCSB v Gaz Metan Medias (1730) Monday, September 18 FC Astra v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)