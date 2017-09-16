FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 5:09 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0  
Universitatea Craiova 2 Dinamo Bucharest      2  
Friday, September 15  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  2 FC Voluntari          1  
Juventus Bucuresti    0 FC Botosani           2  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              9  7 1 1 18 6  22  
2  Universitatea Craiova 10 5 4 1 14 7  19  
3  FC Botosani           10 6 1 3 16 10 19  
4  FC Astra              9  5 3 1 13 6  18  
5  FCSB                  9  5 3 1 12 7  18  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    10 5 2 3 11 10 17  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      9  4 1 4 14 10 13  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  10 3 4 3 8  11 13  
9  FC Viitorul Constanta 9  3 2 4 6  7  11  
10 FC Voluntari          10 3 2 5 12 14 11  
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 10 3 1 6 7  15 10  
12 Juventus Bucuresti    11 1 3 7 7  17 6   
13 Concordia Chiajna     9  1 2 6 7  12 5   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      9  1 1 7 5  18 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Sunday, September 17 
Concordia Chiajna    v CFR Cluj              (1500)  
FCSB                 v Gaz Metan Medias      (1730)  
Monday, September 18 
FC Astra             v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)

