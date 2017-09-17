FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 5:01 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17  
Concordia Chiajna     0 CFR Cluj              1  
FCSB                  4 Gaz Metan Medias      0  
Saturday, September 16
ACS Poli Timisoara    0 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 0  
Universitatea Craiova 2 Dinamo Bucharest      2  
Friday, September 15  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  2 FC Voluntari          1  
Juventus Bucuresti    0 FC Botosani           2  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              10 8 1 1 19 6  25  
2  FCSB                  10 6 3 1 16 7  21  
3  Universitatea Craiova 10 5 4 1 14 7  19  
4  FC Botosani           10 6 1 3 16 10 19  
5  FC Astra              9  5 3 1 13 6  18  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    10 5 2 3 11 10 17  
-------------------------
7  Dinamo Bucharest      9  4 1 4 14 10 13  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  10 3 4 3 8  11 13  
9  FC Viitorul Constanta 9  3 2 4 6  7  11  
10 FC Voluntari          10 3 2 5 12 14 11  
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 10 3 1 6 7  15 10  
12 Juventus Bucuresti    11 1 3 7 7  17 6   
13 Concordia Chiajna     10 1 2 7 7  13 5   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      10 1 1 8 5  22 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Monday, September 18 
FC Astra             v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.