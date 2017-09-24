UPDATE 2-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 CSM Politehnica Iasi 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 FCSB 1 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Juventus Bucuresti 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Saturday, September 23 Concordia Chiajna 2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1 Friday, September 22 Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Voluntari 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 11 8 2 1 20 7 26 2 FCSB 12 7 4 1 18 8 25 3 Universitatea Craiova 12 6 5 1 18 10 23 4 FC Astra 11 6 4 1 16 7 22 5 FC Botosani 11 6 2 3 19 13 20 6 ACS Poli Timisoara 12 5 3 4 12 12 18 ------------------------- 7 FC Voluntari 12 4 3 5 14 15 15 8 CSM Politehnica Iasi 12 3 6 3 12 15 15 9 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 4 2 5 10 10 14 10 Dinamo Bucharest 10 4 1 5 14 11 13 11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 12 3 1 8 10 20 10 12 Concordia Chiajna 11 2 2 7 9 14 8 13 Juventus Bucuresti 13 1 4 8 8 21 7 14 Gaz Metan Medias 12 1 3 8 6 23 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 25 FC Botosani v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500) FC Astra v CFR Cluj (1730)