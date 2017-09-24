FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24  
CSM Politehnica Iasi  1 ACS Poli Timisoara    1  
FCSB                  1 Dinamo Bucharest      0  
Juventus Bucuresti    1 Gaz Metan Medias      1  
Saturday, September 23
Concordia Chiajna     2 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 1  
Friday, September 22  
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Voluntari          1  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  CFR Cluj              11 8 2 1 20 7  26  
2  FCSB                  12 7 4 1 18 8  25  
3  Universitatea Craiova 12 6 5 1 18 10 23  
4  FC Astra              11 6 4 1 16 7  22  
5  FC Botosani           11 6 2 3 19 13 20  
6  ACS Poli Timisoara    12 5 3 4 12 12 18  
-------------------------
7  FC Voluntari          12 4 3 5 14 15 15  
8  CSM Politehnica Iasi  12 3 6 3 12 15 15  
9  FC Viitorul Constanta 11 4 2 5 10 10 14  
10 Dinamo Bucharest      10 4 1 5 14 11 13  
11 Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe 12 3 1 8 10 20 10  
12 Concordia Chiajna     11 2 2 7 9  14 8   
13 Juventus Bucuresti    13 1 4 8 8  21 7   
14 Gaz Metan Medias      12 1 3 8 6  23 6   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Monday, September 25 
FC Botosani          v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500)  
FC Astra             v CFR Cluj              (1730)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.