Soccer-Pizzi appointed Saudi Arabia coach - Saudi FA sources
November 28, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Pizzi appointed Saudi Arabia coach - Saudi FA sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Juan Antonio Pizzi has replaced Edgardo Bauza as head coach of World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia, sources at the country’s football federation have told Reuters.

Argentinean Pizzi would represent Saudi Arabia at the World Cup draw in Moscow on Friday, they added.

Pizzi is the third coach to fill the position in the last three months after Bauza was hired to replace Bert van Marwijk, who qualified the country for their first World Cup finals since 2006. (Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Peter Rutehrford)

