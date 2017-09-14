FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Saudi Arabia name Bauza to replace Van Marwijk as coach
#World Football
September 14, 2017

Soccer-Saudi Arabia name Bauza to replace Van Marwijk as coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia appointed Argentine Edgardo Bauza on Thursday to lead them at next year’s World Cup in Russia after negotiations with their Dutch manager Bert van Marwijk broke down.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced the appointment on its official twitter account (@saudiFF) after consulting Bauza’s former employers the United Arab Emirates.

“Bauza will lead the Saudi team in the next period that includes participation in World Cup 2018 in Russia and the stages of preparation that precede the (finals),” it said.

Van Marwijk led the Saudis to their fifth World Cup, and first since Germany 2006, earlier this month but was out of contract at the end of the qualifying campaign. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Riyadh)

