Soccer-Scottish Premiership fixtures
October 23, 2017 / 2:06 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday 
Tuesday, October 24 (GMT)
Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle     (1845)  
Hibernian           v Hearts              (1845)  
St. Johnstone       v Ross County         (1845)  
Wednesday, October 25 (GMT)
Aberdeen            v Celtic              (1845)  
Dundee              v Motherwell          (1845)  
Rangers             v Kilmarnock          (1845)  
Saturday, October 28 (GMT)
Hearts              v Rangers             (1130)  
Aberdeen            v Ross County         (1400)  
Celtic              v Kilmarnock          (1400)  
Dundee              v Hamilton Academical (1400)  
Motherwell          v Hibernian           (1400)  
Partick Thistle     v St. Johnstone       (1400)

