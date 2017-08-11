Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, August 11 Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2 Hibernian 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Ross County 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 St. Johnstone 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 7 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 7 Motherwell 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 10 Hamilton Academical 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 11 Hearts 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 11 Partick Thistle 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v Hearts (1400) Rangers v Hibernian (1400) Ross County v Aberdeen (1400) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1400)