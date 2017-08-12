FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
August 12, 2017 / 4:02 PM / in 2 months

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12 
Hamilton Academical 3 Dundee     0  
Kilmarnock          0 Hearts     1  
Rangers             2 Hibernian  3  
Ross County         1 Aberdeen   2  
St. Johnstone       4 Motherwell 1  
Friday, August 11   
Partick Thistle     0 Celtic     1  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  St. Johnstone       2 2 0 0 6 2 6   
2  Celtic              2 2 0 0 5 1 6   
3  Hibernian           2 2 0 0 6 3 6   
4  Aberdeen            2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
5  Hamilton Academical 2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
6  Rangers             2 1 0 1 4 4 3   
-------------------------
7  Ross County         2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
8  Hearts              2 1 0 1 2 4 3   
9  Kilmarnock          2 0 0 2 1 3 0   
10 Partick Thistle     2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
11 Motherwell          2 0 0 2 2 6 0   
12 Dundee              2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.