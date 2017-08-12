Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Hamilton Academical 3 Dundee 0 Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 1 Rangers 2 Hibernian 3 Ross County 1 Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 4 Motherwell 1 Friday, August 11 Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 St. Johnstone 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Celtic 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 3 Hibernian 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 4 Aberdeen 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 5 Hamilton Academical 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 6 Rangers 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 ------------------------- 7 Ross County 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Hearts 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 9 Kilmarnock 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 10 Partick Thistle 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 11 Motherwell 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 12 Dundee 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off