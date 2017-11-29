Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 29 Motherwell 1 Celtic 1 Rangers 3 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 14 10 4 0 31 7 34 2 Aberdeen 15 9 3 3 23 18 30 3 Rangers 15 8 3 4 31 17 27 4 Hibernian 15 7 5 3 23 17 26 5 Motherwell 14 7 2 5 21 16 23 6 St. Johnstone 14 5 3 6 15 21 18 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 15 4 5 6 13 18 17 8 Hamilton Academical 15 4 4 7 22 25 16 9 Ross County 15 4 3 8 14 22 15 10 Kilmarnock 15 2 6 7 12 22 12 11 Dundee 15 3 3 9 15 26 12 12 Partick Thistle 14 2 5 7 12 23 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 2 Celtic v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v Hamilton Academical (1500) Partick Thistle v Hibernian (1500) Ross County v Dundee (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) Sunday, December 3 Aberdeen v Rangers (1230)