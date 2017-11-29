FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Football News
November 29, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, November 29
Motherwell 1 Celtic   1  
Rangers    3 Aberdeen 0  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              14 10 4 0 31 7  34  
2  Aberdeen            15 9  3 3 23 18 30  
3  Rangers             15 8  3 4 31 17 27  
4  Hibernian           15 7  5 3 23 17 26  
5  Motherwell          14 7  2 5 21 16 23  
6  St. Johnstone       14 5  3 6 15 21 18  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              15 4  5 6 13 18 17  
8  Hamilton Academical 15 4  4 7 22 25 16  
9  Ross County         15 4  3 8 14 22 15  
10 Kilmarnock          15 2  6 7 12 22 12  
11 Dundee              15 3  3 9 15 26 12  
12 Partick Thistle     14 2  5 7 12 23 11  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, December 2 
Celtic               v Motherwell          (1500)  
Hearts               v Hamilton Academical (1500)  
Partick Thistle      v Hibernian           (1500)  
Ross County          v Dundee              (1500)  
St. Johnstone        v Kilmarnock          (1500)  
Sunday, December 3   
Aberdeen             v Rangers             (1230)

