#Football News
October 14, 2017 / 4:02 PM / in 7 days

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Celtic              1 Dundee     0  
Hamilton Academical 1 Motherwell 2  
Hibernian           0 Aberdeen   1  
Partick Thistle     0 Kilmarnock 2  
Ross County         1 Hearts     2  
Friday, October 13  
St. Johnstone       0 Rangers    3  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              9 7 2 0 21 5  23  
2  Aberdeen            9 7 2 0 16 6  23  
3  Rangers             9 5 2 2 20 11 17  
4  Motherwell          9 5 1 3 15 11 16  
5  St. Johnstone       9 4 2 3 13 14 14  
6  Hibernian           9 3 4 2 14 13 13  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              9 3 3 3 9  11 12  
8  Dundee              9 2 2 5 10 17 8   
9  Hamilton Academical 9 2 1 6 13 19 7   
10 Ross County         9 2 1 6 8  16 7   
11 Kilmarnock          9 1 3 5 7  13 6   
12 Partick Thistle     9 0 3 6 8  18 3   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

